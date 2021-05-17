Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sweden's first labour movement didn't fear technological change – they embraced it to demand higher wages

By Kerstin Enflo, Professor of Growth, technological change, and inequality, Lund University
Jakob Molinder, Postdoctoral Researcher, Economic History, Lund University
Tobias Karlsson, Senior Lecturer in Historical Labour Markets, Lund University
Share this article
Sweden electrified at the turn of the 20th century, leading to over 8,000 work stoppages – but the strikers were no Luddites.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ RSF helps coordinate support for French journalist kidnapped in Mali
~ Four health benefits of hugs – and why they feel so good
~ Israeli politics and the Palestine question: everything you need to know
~ Dating after lockdown: why you shouldn’t expect a summer of love
~ Navigating a new digital era means changing the world economic order
~ South Africa sets out to protect cast and crew involved in nudity and sex scenes
~ International aid to Africa needs an overhaul. Tips on what needs to change
~ Social impact bonds fund welfare projects: how South Africa's first two have done
~ Was traditional Rwandan high-jumping really Olympic class? What we found
~ Critically acclaimed Bosnian film stirs up the barely buried ghosts of Srebrenica
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter