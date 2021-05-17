Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa sets out to protect cast and crew involved in nudity and sex scenes

By Fiona Ramsay, Performing Arts lecturer in Performance and Voice and PhD candidate, University of the Witwatersrand
Spurred by the impetus of the #MeToo movement, South Africa's is the latest film and TV industry to introduce intimacy protocols to guide how intimate scenes are conceived and executed.


© The Conversation -


