Israeli Palestinian clashes likely to continue

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday he is not planning any “immediate” end to deadly airstrikes Sunday on Gaza, hours after his military’s jet fighters flattened three buildings and killed at least 42 people. Netanyahu's comments came as the United Nations Security Council met Sunday to try to figure out how to quell the violence.


