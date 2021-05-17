Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How student-designed video games made me rethink how I teach history

By Adam Clulow, Associate Professor of History, University of Texas at Austin
Share this article
Imagine you’re a young samurai in Japan in 1701. You have to make a difficult choice between an impoverished life in exile, or the prospect of almost certain death while trying to avenge the death of your dishonored lord. Which do you choose?

Ako: A Tale of Loyalty,” a video game built in 2020, takes players along a difficult journey through early modern Japan filled with decisions like this one. It’s become an essential component of my…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Life in the deep freeze – the revolution that changed our view of glaciers forever
~ COVID vaccines: some fully vaccinated people will still get infected – here's why
~ The history of sneakers: from commodity to cultural icon
~ How COVID vaccines have pushed the UK towards the end of lockdown
~ How much energy can people create at one time without losing control?
~ If a satellite falls on your house, space law protects you – but there are no legal penalties for leaving junk in orbit
~ Sex work, part of the online gig economy, is a lifeline for marginalized workers
~ Lack of sleep is harming health care workers – and their patients
~ Ultra-Orthodox Jewish women are bucking the patriarchal, authoritarian stereotype of their community
~ Why do we hate the sound of our own voices?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter