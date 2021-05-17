Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lack of sleep is harming health care workers – and their patients

By Soomi Lee, Assistant Professor of Aging Studies, University of South Florida
Many people often assume that health care providers are healthier than the general population. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, has shined a concerning light on the the physical and mental health of health care workers – and their lack of sleep.

Poor sleep can harm well-being – it’s been shown to be a strong risk factor for cognitive decline and early mortality. I am an expert in sleep and stress among middle-aged adults in the workplace, and my research…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


