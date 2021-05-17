Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We used drones to track the feeding habits of seabirds – new research

By Lilian Lieber, Research Fellow in the Bryden Centre, Queen's University Belfast
Alex Nimmo Smith, Associate Professor in Marine Physics, University of Plymouth
Roland Langrock, Professor of Statistics and Data Analysis, Bielefeld University
Share this article
You may have found yourself at the shoreline, watching seabirds plunging into the sea and magically reappearing with a tiny fish in their beaks. But have you ever paused to wonder what makes them dive where they do?

Our coastal waters are highly dynamic and complex environments. Where there are strong tidal currents, the surface of the sea is a spectacle of turbulent patches. Especially in tidal channels, a glossy sea is the exception rather than the rule.

Instead, strong tidal flows making their way past natural features, such as islands or submerged rocks, or even human-made…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Life in the deep freeze – the revolution that changed our view of glaciers forever
~ COVID vaccines: some fully vaccinated people will still get infected – here's why
~ The history of sneakers: from commodity to cultural icon
~ How COVID vaccines have pushed the UK towards the end of lockdown
~ How student-designed video games made me rethink how I teach history
~ How much energy can people create at one time without losing control?
~ If a satellite falls on your house, space law protects you – but there are no legal penalties for leaving junk in orbit
~ Sex work, part of the online gig economy, is a lifeline for marginalized workers
~ Lack of sleep is harming health care workers – and their patients
~ Ultra-Orthodox Jewish women are bucking the patriarchal, authoritarian stereotype of their community
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter