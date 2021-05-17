We used drones to track the feeding habits of seabirds – new research
By Lilian Lieber, Research Fellow in the Bryden Centre, Queen's University Belfast
Alex Nimmo Smith, Associate Professor in Marine Physics, University of Plymouth
Roland Langrock, Professor of Statistics and Data Analysis, Bielefeld University
You may have found yourself at the shoreline, watching seabirds plunging into the sea and magically reappearing with a tiny fish in their beaks. But have you ever paused to wonder what makes them dive where they do?
Our coastal waters are highly dynamic and complex environments. Where there are strong tidal currents, the surface of the sea is a spectacle of turbulent patches. Especially in tidal channels, a glossy sea is the exception rather than the rule.
Instead, strong tidal flows making their way past natural features, such as islands or submerged rocks, or even human-made…
