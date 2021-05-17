Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pandemic’s Dire Global Impact on Education

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Alison Quinotoa eyes her cell phone as she receives classes via the internet, at her home in La Josefina, Ecuador, in September 2020, due to her school being closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. © 2020 AP Photo / Dolores Ochoa Covid-related school closures affected children unequally, as not all children had the opportunities, tools, or access needed to keep on learning during the pandemic. For millions of students, school closures will not be temporary interference with their education, but the abrupt end of it. Education should be at the core of all governments’…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


