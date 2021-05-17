Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bulgaria's COVID-hit farmers struggle under media negligence and insufficient state support

By Nevena Borisova
Having been left out of media's coverage and politicians' interest for decades, many farmers are left to fend for themselves, as aid packages offered by the state are limited.


