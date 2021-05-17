Tolerance.ca
Downloading our thoughts to the mainframe may be the stuff of science fiction — but humans have been imagining it for centuries

By Henry-James Meiring, PhD Candidate, The University of Queensland
Leaving our earthly bodies and living forever as a machine isn't just a thing of modern science fiction. These transhumanist ideas date back to the 18th century.


© The Conversation -


