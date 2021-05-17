Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is drink spiking? How can you know if it's happened to you, and how can it be prevented?

By Nicole Lee, Professor at the National Drug Research Institute (Melbourne), Curtin University
Jarryd Bartle, Sessional Lecturer, RMIT University
Recent media reports suggest drink spiking at pubs and clubs may be on the rise.

“Drink spiking” is when someone puts alcohol or other drugs into another person’s drink without their knowledge.

It can include:

  • putting alcohol into a non-alcoholic drink

  • adding extra alcohol to an alcoholic drink

  • slipping prescription or illegal drugs into an alcoholic…


    Read complete article

    © The Conversation -


