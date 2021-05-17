Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Proposed base for Elon Musk's SpaceX project threatens lands and livelihoods in Biak, Papua

By Sophie Chao, Postdoctoral Research Associate in History, University of Sydney
Biak inhabitants fear a new space project of Elon Musk, if it goes ahead, will damage their environment, cultures and livelihoods, and potentially displace local communities.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


