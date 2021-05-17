Tolerance.ca
Little change in post-budget Newspoll; Liberals win Tasmanian majority

By Adrian Beaumont, Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
This week’s Newspoll, conducted May 13-16 from a sample of 1,506, gave Labor a 51-49 lead, unchanged from the last Newspoll published three weeks ago. Primary votes were 41% Coalition (steady), 36% Labor (down two), 12% Greens (up two) and 2% One Nation (down one). Figures are from The Poll Bludger.

58% were satisfied with Scott Morrison’s performance (down one), and 38% were dissatisfied (up one), for a net approval of +20. Anthony Albanese’s net approval was down four points to -7, his…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


