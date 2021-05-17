Tolerance.ca
Social plants: in the wild, staghorn ferns grow in colonies to improve water storage for all members

By Kevin Burns, Professor, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
A colony-building fern that grows in treetops on Lord Howe Island has adopted a lifestyle similar to social insects, turning our understanding of the evolution of biological complexity on its head.


