Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Remember, Apple AirTags and 'Find My' app only work because of a vast, largely covert tracking network

By Paul Haskell-Dowland, Associate Dean (Computing and Security), Edith Cowan University
Share this article
AirTags promise to help find your lost wallet or bag. But at worst, they could be used for stalking, and at best they involve signing up to a global tracking network most users aren't truly aware of.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ RSF asks ICC prosecutor to say whether Israeli airstrikes on media in Gaza constitute war crimes
~ From Mickey to Moana — Disney treasures at ACMI tell the story of animation's evolution over almost a century
~ Rise of transport megaprojects adds to Australian taxpayers' risk of paying too much
~ A Victorian logging company just won a controversial court appeal. Here’s what it means for forest wildlife
~ I'm over 50 and can now get my COVID vaccine. Can I talk to the GP first? Do I need a painkiller? What else do I need to know?
~ Australia risks becoming a hermit nation. Here's a five-step road-map to reopen our borders safely
~ Many questions, few answers, as conflict deepens between Israelis and Palestinians
~ Women in Science: Neuroscientist Caroline Geisler on ‘standing out from the crowd’
~ Why the European recovery plan funds have not yet been released
~ What Joe Biden can learn from Canada's private refugee sponsorship program
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter