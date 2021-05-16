What Joe Biden can learn from Canada's private refugee sponsorship program
By Shauna Labman, Associate Professor of Human Rights, Global College, University of Winnipeg
Geoffrey Cameron, Research Associate, Global Migration Lab, Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy, University of Toronto, University of Toronto
Joe Biden's efforts to increase refugee resettlement could boost the number of stakeholders actively involved. But Canada's experiences with private sponsorship contain lessons for the U.S.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, May 16, 2021