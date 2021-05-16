Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Beyond a technical bug: Biased algorithms and moderation are censoring activists on social media

By Merlyna Lim, Canada Research Chair in Digital Media & Global Network Society and Founding Director of ALiGN Media Lab, Carleton University
Ghadah Alrasheed, Post-doctoral Fellow, Interim co-Director of ALiGN Media Lab, Carleton University
Automated content moderation using algorithms are quick and cheaper. But, they’re not necessarily better than human beings. They are prone to errors and can impose bias in a systemic scale.


