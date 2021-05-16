Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A 95-million-year-old reptile’s solution to the problem of tooth wear

By Aaron LeBlanc, Postdoctoral Fellow in Vertebrate Palaeontology, University of Alberta
Michael Caldwell, Professor of Vertebrate Palaeontology, University of Alberta
Sebastian Apesteguia, Professor, Herpetology and Paleontology, CAECE University
Share this article
The recent discovery of fragments of a jaw fossil show that at one point, herbivorous reptiles evolved highly complex and efficient teeth.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why the European recovery plan funds have not yet been released
~ What Joe Biden can learn from Canada's private refugee sponsorship program
~ Why the West must challenge Iran on human rights
~ Beyond a technical bug: Biased algorithms and moderation are censoring activists on social media
~ No 'bounce' for government from big-spend budget: Newspoll
~ Indian variant and travel bans: COVID-19 warnings should be rooted in science, not anti-South Asian racism
~ Nigeria could gain by promoting more biodiversity awareness among its citizens
~ Malaria control needs longer lasting repellents. We’re a step closer to finding one
~ South Africa must ban sugary drinks sales in schools. Self regulation is failing
~ Conflict kills education: Rwandan experiences show how lost years can be recovered
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter