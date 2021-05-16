South Africa must ban sugary drinks sales in schools. Self regulation is failing
By Agnes Erzse, Researcher, SAMRC/Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science- PRICELESS SA, University of the Witwatersrand
Karen Hofman, Professor and Programme Director, SA MRC Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science - PRICELESS SA (Priority Cost Effective Lessons in Systems Strengthening South Africa), University of the Witwatersrand
Nicola Christofides, Associate Professor, School of Public Health, University of the Witwatersrand
A ban on sugary drinks sale and advertisements in schools is likely to hold more promise in improving the diets of children and help prevent obesity in children than voluntary actions.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, May 16, 2021