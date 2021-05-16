Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As the Palestinian minority takes to the streets, Israel is having its own Black Lives Matter moment

By James L. Gelvin, Professor of Modern Middle Eastern History, University of California, Los Angeles
The fighting between Israelis and Palestinians grew quickly and ferociously after being ignited by a conflict in an Arab part of Jerusalem. Why did things go so bad so quickly?


