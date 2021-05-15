Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lockdown for citizens, beach holiday for tourists: New ad exposes Turkey's lopsided COVID rules

By Arzu Geybullayeva
Share this article
Turkey introduced fresh lockdown measures on April 29 in a bid to curb a new COVID-19 wave -- but international holidaymakers are exempt from them.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ The different faces of gender equality in Vietnam politics
~ US could lose next war, said US Air Force Chief of Staff
~ European Health Commissioner caught in flagrant act of corruption
~ Israeli settlers’ aggressive takeover of Palestinian homes in Jerusalem is part of a decades-long struggle
~ How cables in glaciers could help forecast future sea level rise
~ B16172 Q&A: all you need to know about this SARS-CoV-2 variant
~ South Africa’s 'Deadly Air' Case Highlights Health Risks from Coal
~ Ireland's shame: reforming an adoption system marked by secrecy and trauma
~ The forgotten psychological cost of corruption in developing countries
~ Iraq: thousands of police officers have died in the line of duty
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter