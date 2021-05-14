Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israeli settlers’ aggressive takeover of Palestinian homes in Jerusalem is part of a decades-long struggle

By Yasmeen Omera
Share this article
Tensions brewed in the occupied territories of Palestine for weeks, starting with Israel assaulting Muslim's holy site of Al-Aqsa Mosque, evicting Jerusalemites from their homes and restricting their movement.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ How cables in glaciers could help forecast future sea level rise
~ B16172 Q&A: all you need to know about this SARS-CoV-2 variant
~ South Africa’s 'Deadly Air' Case Highlights Health Risks from Coal
~ Ireland's shame: reforming an adoption system marked by secrecy and trauma
~ The forgotten psychological cost of corruption in developing countries
~ Iraq: thousands of police officers have died in the line of duty
~ How to avoid sun damage after months in lockdown
~ LIVE on May 20: What Eurovision tells us about Europe
~ Tajikistan imposes total control over independent broadcast media
~ Racism in football: new research shows media treats black men differently to white men
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter