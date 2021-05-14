Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Another dangerous fire season is looming in the Western U.S., and the drought-stricken region is headed for a water crisis

By Mojtaba Sadegh, Assistant Professor of Civil Engineering, Boise State University
Amir AghaKouchak, Associate Professor of Civil & Environmental Engineering, University of California, Irvine
John Abatzoglou, Associate Professor of Engineering, University of California, Merced
Drought conditions are so bad, fish hatcheries are trucking their salmon to the ocean and ranchers are worried about having enough water for their livestock.


© The Conversation -


