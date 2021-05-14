Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

B16172 Q&A: all you need to know about this SARS-CoV-2 variant

By Zania Stamataki, Senior Lecturer in Viral Immunology, University of Birmingham
Just as the UK is beginning to reopen, another variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, appears to be taking hold in the UK. The variant, which was first identified in India, is particularly prevalent in London and the north-west, leading to calls for targeted responses in certain areas.

There is much we still don’t know about the B16172 variant, and it’s unclear whether its emergence will significantly derail plans to lift restrictions around…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


