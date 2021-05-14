Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa’s 'Deadly Air' Case Highlights Health Risks from Coal

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Fence line communities near Duvha Power Station, Mpumalanga, South Africa.  © Daylin Paul When you approach the town of Secunda in the coal-rich province of Mpumalanga in eastern South Africa, the toxic smell of air emanating from the cluster of coal-fired power stations hits you long-before before you see the town. I spent last week in Mpumalanga, hearing from residents about the burdens they say result from the coal industry: from asthma and respiratory illnesses to the risk of drowning in unrehabilitated coal mines. The negative health impacts of coal, and air…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


