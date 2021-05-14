Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iraq: thousands of police officers have died in the line of duty

By Lily Hamourtziadou, Senior Lecturer in Security Studies, Birmingham City University
Share this article
Being a police officer in post-Saddam Iraq is an incredibly dangerous career choice. Since the invasion of Iraq toppled the dictator in March 2003, at least 14,000 Iraqi police officers have lost their lives in the line of duty. And things are not getting much safer. In the first four months of 2021, 23 policemen have been killed – most recently in the Diyala province, eastern Iraq, in an attack by Islamic State.

On April 22 a police patrol


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ireland's shame: reforming an adoption system marked by secrecy and trauma
~ The forgotten psychological cost of corruption in developing countries
~ How to avoid sun damage after months in lockdown
~ LIVE on May 20: What Eurovision tells us about Europe
~ Tajikistan imposes total control over independent broadcast media
~ Racism in football: new research shows media treats black men differently to white men
~ How COVID-19 has affected overnight school trips, and why this matters
~ The golden ratio: an ancient Greek formula could be responsible for most hit musicals
~ Should my child get the COVID-19 vaccine? 7 questions answered by a pediatric infectious disease expert
~ To navigate the dangers of the web, you need critical thinking – but also critical ignoring
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter