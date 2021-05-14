Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tajikistan imposes total control over independent broadcast media

By paulinea
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the sudden introduction of unprecedented censorship in Tajikistan, where the authorities are imposing draconian conditions on the renewal of the licences of privately-owned radio and TV stations. These new requirements must be withdrawn at once, RSF says.Tajikistan is introducing systematic state censorship of the content broadcast by independent privately-owned radio stations and TV channels by means of the conditions that the


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Racism in football: new research shows media treats black men differently to white men
~ How COVID-19 has affected overnight school trips, and why this matters
~ The golden ratio: an ancient Greek formula could be responsible for most hit musicals
~ Should my child get the COVID-19 vaccine? 7 questions answered by a pediatric infectious disease expert
~ To navigate the dangers of the web, you need critical thinking – but also critical ignoring
~ Herd immunity appears unlikely for COVID-19, but CDC says vaccinated people can ditch masks in most settings
~ Microfluidics: The tiny, beautiful tech hidden all around you
~ Using captured CO₂ in everyday products could help fight climate change, but will consumers want them?
~ Halston: The glittering rise – and spectacular fall – of a fashion icon
~ Why genocide survivors can offer a way to heal from the trauma of the pandemic year
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter