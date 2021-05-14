Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should my child get the COVID-19 vaccine? 7 questions answered by a pediatric infectious disease expert

By Debbie-Ann Shirley, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, University of Virginia
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was recently approved for adolescents ages 12-15. Vaccination is essential to protect children from serious illness and quicken return to normal life.


© The Conversation


