Using captured CO₂ in everyday products could help fight climate change, but will consumers want them?
By Lucca Henrion, Research Fellow at the Global CO2 Initiative, University of Michigan
Joe Árvai, Dana and David Dornsife Professor of Psychology and Director of the Wrigley Institute for Environmental Studies, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
Lauren Lutzke, PhD student, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
Volker Sick, Arthur F. Thurnau Professor; DTE Energy Professor of Advanced Energy Research; and Director, Global CO2 Initiative, University of Michigan
Would you drink carbonated beverages made with carbon dioxide captured from the smokestack of a factory or power plant?
How would you feel if that captured carbon dioxide were in your child’s toys, or in the concrete under your house?
The technology to capture climate-warming carbon dioxide emissions from smokestacks, and even from the air around us, already exists; so too does the technology to use this carbon dioxide to make products like plastics, concrete,…
- Friday, May 14, 2021