Halston: The glittering rise – and spectacular fall – of a fashion icon
By Jennifer Gordon, Lecturer of Apparel, Events and Hospitality Management, Iowa State University
Sara Marcketti, Professor of Apparel, Events, and Hospitality Management, Iowa State University
The subject of a new Netflix miniseries, Halston once ruled over New York's fashion world. But the designer with a devil-may-care approach to his business dealings attempted too much, too quickly.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, May 14, 2021