Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why genocide survivors can offer a way to heal from the trauma of the pandemic year

By Donald E Miller, Professor of Religion at the University of Southern California and Director of Strategic Initiatives at the Center for Religion and Civic Culture, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
A scholar of the Rwandan genocide argues that while a genocide and a pandemic are very different, the experiences of Rwanda's survivors may provide lessons on how to heal from pandemic trauma.


© The Conversation -


