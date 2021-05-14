Tolerance.ca
The Women's Budget Statement was more like a first step than a revolution

By Helen Hodgson, Professor, Curtin Law School and Curtin Business School, Curtin University
Sally Moyle, Honorary Associate Professor, Australian National University
We’re told that this budget, more than most, delivered for women.

Certainly for the first time in years it was accompanied by a Women’s Budget Statement printed as part of the budget papers rather than as an add-on glossy brochure.

The statement reported on the effect of the COVID pandemic on women and on government measures in the fields of women’s safety, women’s economic security…


© The Conversation -


