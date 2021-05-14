Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bitcoin: what Elon Musk's U-turn on Tesla payments means for future of crypto

By Gavin Brown, Associate Professor in Financial Technology, University of Liverpool
Share this article
Tesla’s relationship with cryptocurrencies has been a stop-start rollercoaster. In February, the electric vehicle manufacturer announced it had purchased US$1.5 billion (£1.1 billion) of bitcoin and planned to accept the cryptocurrency in future as a means of payment from its customers. The price of the largest cryptocurrency surged that day from just over US$39,000 to US$46,000, on its way to an all-time high…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Could the AstraZeneca vaccine cause Guillain-Barré syndrome? We don't know yet — but there's minimal cause for concern
~ How quickly do we become unfit?
~ Art by Indigenous prisoners can forge links with culture and a future away from crime
~ Albanese's $10bn pledge pushes housing needs back into the limelight
~ Finally, an ongoing commitment to funding preschool. But the conditions are hazy and ill-defined
~ First Nations families need support to stay together, before we create another Stolen Generation
~ Israel’s Conflict with Palestinians Escalates
~ Israel’s Conflict with Palestinians Escalates
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the 2021-22 budget
~ With diplomacy all but abandoned, Israel and the Palestinians are teetering on another war
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter