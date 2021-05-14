How quickly do we become unfit?
By Dan Gordon, Associate Professor: Cardiorespiratory Exercise Physiology, Anglia Ruskin University
Justin Roberts, Associate Professor, Health and Exercise Nutrition, Anglia Ruskin University
Getting in shape isn’t easy. But after all that hard work, how long do we actually maintain it? Turns out that even the great effort we put into training, taking a bit of time off can mean that we become “unfit” much faster than it took us to actually get in shape.
To understand how the body becomes “unfit”, we first need to understand how we become fit. The key to becoming fitter – whether that’s improving cardiovascular fitness or muscular strength – is to exceed “habitual load”. This…
- Friday, May 14, 2021