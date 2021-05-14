Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Art by Indigenous prisoners can forge links with culture and a future away from crime

By Jeremy Ryder, Research Assistant, Law and Criminal Justice Tutor, Flinders University
With 350 artworks created by 320 Indigenous artists who are in or recently released from prison, The Torch is making a difference to how people are seen and how they see themselves.


© The Conversation -


