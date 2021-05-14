Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Albanese's $10bn pledge pushes housing needs back into the limelight

By Hal Pawson, Professor of Housing Research and Policy, and Associate Director, City Futures Research Centre, UNSW
The pledge to build 30,000 homes over the next five years exposes the government's inaction, but it's still only a fraction of the number Australians need.


