Human Rights Observatory

First Nations families need support to stay together, before we create another Stolen Generation

By Catherine Chamberlain, Associate Professor Indigenous Health Equity, La Trobe University
Birri O'Dea, Charles Darwin University
Helen Milroy, Professor & Director, Centre for Aboriginal Medical and Dental Health (CAMDH), The University of Western Australia
Jacynta Krakouer, Associate lecturer, The University of Melbourne
Paul Gray, Associate professor, Jumbunna Insitute for Indigenous Education and Research, University of Technology Sydney
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children are increasingly being removed from their families and placed into out-of-home care, raising concerns of another Stolen Generation.


