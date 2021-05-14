Tolerance.ca
Pregnant Girls and Young Mothers in Kenya Have the Right to Education

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Young mothers carry their children as they collect books at a secondary school in Kenya, January 8, 2021. © 2021 Monicah Mwangi/Reuters “I want to [talk] about female candidates who sat for the…examination [while] in hospitals. As I celebrate, I also want to castigate our parents in the most severe terms possible.” These were the words of Kenya’s cabinet secretary for education, Professor George Magoha, when he presented the results of the 2020 secondary school leaving exam this week. He was talking about students who sat for their exams while pregnant. But the secretary’s…


