Human Rights Observatory

With diplomacy all but abandoned, Israel and the Palestinians are teetering on another war

By Anthony Billingsley, Senior Lecturer, School of Social Sciences, UNSW
The two sides need the international community to help them end the fighting, but the Biden administration has so far been reluctant to get involved.


