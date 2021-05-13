Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Low and Middle Income Tax Offset has been extended yet again. It delivers help neither when nor where it's needed

By John Hawkins, Senior Lecturer, Canberra School of Politics, Economics and Society and NATSEM, University of Canberra
Jinjing Li, Professor, NATSEM, University of Canberra
Michael James Walsh, Associate Professor, University of Canberra
Riyana (Mira) Miranti, Associate Professor & Convenor of BGL Indonesia Program, University of Canberra
Xiaodong Gong, Associate professor, University of Canberra
Yogi Vidyattama, Senior Research Fellow in Social and Economic Modelling, University of Canberra
Share this article
The Low and Middle Income Tax Offset (known as the LMITO or “lamington”) has been given yet another new lease of life.

What started in 2018 as a stop-gap until broader tax cuts were introduced, was extended because of COVID after the tax cuts were introduced in the 2020 budget and has now been


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Getting ready for climate change is about people, not spreadsheets. Let's use our imaginations
~ Friday essay: searching for sanity in a world hell-bent on destruction
~ Do naturally high testosterone levels equal stronger female athletic performance? Not necessarily
~ How climate change is erasing the world’s oldest rock art
~ Where do meteorites come from? We tracked hundreds of fireballs streaking through the sky to find out
~ Yes, religion plays a more prominent role in politics. But 'secular Australia' has always been a myth
~ Vancouver billboards by artist Steven Shearer evoked intimacy where people least expected it
~ 3 reasons for making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for children
~ Villagers in Turkey's İkizdere resist mine construction
~ 2011-2020: A study of journalist murders in Latin America confirms the importance of strengthening protection policies
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter