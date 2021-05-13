How climate change is erasing the world’s oldest rock art
By Jillian Huntley, Research Fellow, Griffith University
Adam Brumm, Professor, Griffith University
Adhi Oktaviana, PhD Candidate, Griffith University
Basran Burhan, PhD candidate, Griffith University
Maxime Aubert, Professor, Griffith University
The ancient cave paintings have only begun to tell us about the lives of the earliest people who lived in Australasia. The art is disappearing just as we are beginning to understand its significance.
