3 reasons for making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for children
By Anthony Skelton, Associate professor of Philosophy and Core Member of the Rotman Institute of Philosophy, Western University
Lisa Forsberg, British Academy Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Oxford
Full population-level protection against COVID-19 will require most adolescents and children to be vaccinated. There are ethical arguments for encouraging vaccination uptake through vaccine mandates.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 13, 2021