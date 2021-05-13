Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Villagers in Turkey's İkizdere resist mine construction

By Sevgi Yagmur Bulut
Share this article
Known for its beautiful green valleys, tea cultivation, and beekeeping, the idyllic valley in Rize province is facing its most serious environmental threat yet.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Friday essay: searching for sanity in a world hell-bent on destruction
~ Do naturally high testosterone levels equal stronger female athletic performance? Not necessarily
~ How climate change is erasing the world’s oldest rock art
~ Where do meteorites come from? We tracked hundreds of fireballs streaking through the sky to find out
~ Yes, religion plays a more prominent role in politics. But 'secular Australia' has always been a myth
~ Vancouver billboards by artist Steven Shearer evoked intimacy where people least expected it
~ 3 reasons for making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for children
~ 2011-2020: A study of journalist murders in Latin America confirms the importance of strengthening protection policies
~ COVID vaccine weekly: local lockdowns and vaccination surges could be used to contain B16172 variant
~ What Elon Musk's bitcoin U-turn means for the future of crypto
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter