Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID vaccine weekly: local lockdowns and vaccination surges could be used to contain B16172 variant

By Rob Reddick, Commissioning Editor, COVID-19
May 17 is probably circled and underlined in many British people’s diaries. It marks a key point in the UK’s exit from lockdown: from this date, six people or two households can mix indoors, indoor drinking and dining can resume, and people can stay overnight at other people’s houses.

But there’s a problem. B16172, a subtype of the coronavirus variant currently sweeping through India, is taking hold in some parts of the UK. The government has labelled it a “variant…


© The Conversation -


