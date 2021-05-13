A dangerous fire season looms as the drought-stricken Western US heads for a water crisis
By Mojtaba Sadegh, Assistant Professor of Civil Engineering, Boise State University
Amir AghaKouchak, Associate Professor of Civil & Environmental Engineering, University of California, Irvine
John Abatzoglou, Associate Professor of Engineering, University of California, Merced
Drought conditions are so bad, fish hatcheries are trucking their salmon to the ocean and ranchers are worried about having enough water for their livestock.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 13, 2021