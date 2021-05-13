Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID vaccine hesitancy: spell out the personal rather than collective benefits to persuade people -- new research

By Daniel Freeman, Professor of Clinical Psychology, University of Oxford
Share this article
New research suggests hearing about the collective benefits of COVID-19 vaccines is unlikely to change people's minds, which contradicts previous findings.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Bill and Melinda Gates: philanthropy caught in the crosshairs of society's obsession with celebrity
~ WhatsApp's controversial privacy update may be banned in the EU – but the app's sights are fixed on India
~ Schizophrenia: new blood test device could improve treatment
~ How trade deals explain the behaviour of West African elites
~ Ramaphosa appears -- finally -- to have his grip on South Africa's ruling ANC
~ Women stand-up comedians in Zimbabwe talk about sex -- and the patriarchy
~ Truth, lies and honey
~ How global tax dodging costs lives: new research shows a direct link to increased death rates
~ HIV survivors' stories show the loss, resilience and activism of the early years of AIDS pandemic
~ In early media coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, older adults in rural areas were neglected
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter