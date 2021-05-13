Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

WhatsApp's controversial privacy update may be banned in the EU – but the app's sights are fixed on India

By Philippa Williams, Reader in Human Geography, Queen Mary University of London
Lipika Kamra, Associate Professor in Politics and Anthropology, O.P. Jindal Global University
The roll out of WhatsApp’s new privacy policy, which critics warn will lead to more data sharing with its parent company Facebook, received a blow on May 13 after German regulators temporarily banned the update. The regulators are now said to be seeking an EU-wide ban by presenting their case to the European Data Protection Board.

WhatsApp users will have noticed a recent intensification of pop-ups


