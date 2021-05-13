Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ramaphosa appears -- finally -- to have his grip on South Africa's ruling ANC

By Mashupye Herbert Maserumule, Professor of Public Affairs, Tshwane University of Technology
Ramaphosa is set to go down in the annals of history as an ANC president who presided over a tumultuous epoch in the party's evolution.


© The Conversation -


