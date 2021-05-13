Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How global tax dodging costs lives: new research shows a direct link to increased death rates

By Bernadette O'Hare, Senior Lecture in Global Health Implementation, University of St Andrews
Kyle McNabb, Research Associate, Overseas Development Institute
Stephen Hall, Professor of Economics, University of Leicester
Share this article
Tax abuse is an expensive business. According to a recent report by the Tax Justice Network, avoiding or evading tax deprives governments across the world of around US$427 billion (£302 billion) every year. This is money that could otherwise be spent on things like clean water, sanitation, education and health care.

The same report also claims that the laws and practices of just four countries – the UK and its…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Bill and Melinda Gates: philanthropy caught in the crosshairs of society's obsession with celebrity
~ COVID vaccine hesitancy: spell out the personal rather than collective benefits to persuade people -- new research
~ WhatsApp's controversial privacy update may be banned in the EU – but the app's sights are fixed on India
~ Schizophrenia: new blood test device could improve treatment
~ How trade deals explain the behaviour of West African elites
~ Ramaphosa appears -- finally -- to have his grip on South Africa's ruling ANC
~ Women stand-up comedians in Zimbabwe talk about sex -- and the patriarchy
~ Truth, lies and honey
~ HIV survivors' stories show the loss, resilience and activism of the early years of AIDS pandemic
~ In early media coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, older adults in rural areas were neglected
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter