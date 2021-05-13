HIV survivors' stories show the loss, resilience and activism of the early years of AIDS pandemic
By Michael Montess, Postdoctoral Fellow, Public Health & Social Policy, University of Victoria
Nathan John Lachowsky, Associate Professor, Public Health & Social Policy, University of Victoria
The HIV In My Day project preserves the early history of the HIV/AIDS pandemic through the personal stories of long-term survivors and caregivers.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 13, 2021