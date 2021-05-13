Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate adaptation finance is ineffective and must be more transparent

By Jessica Omukuti, Postdoctoral Research Associate, University of York
Share this article
In 2019, an international climate fund approved a ten year US$9.3 million project to support communities in the drylands of Mozambique that are affected by frequent droughts. This money seems a lot, but it really is not much for a country also affected by other climate-related events such as cyclones. Indeed,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Bill and Melinda Gates: philanthropy caught in the crosshairs of society's obsession with celebrity
~ COVID vaccine hesitancy: spell out the personal rather than collective benefits to persuade people -- new research
~ WhatsApp's controversial privacy update may be banned in the EU – but the app's sights are fixed on India
~ Schizophrenia: new blood test device could improve treatment
~ How trade deals explain the behaviour of West African elites
~ Ramaphosa appears -- finally -- to have his grip on South Africa's ruling ANC
~ Women stand-up comedians in Zimbabwe talk about sex -- and the patriarchy
~ Truth, lies and honey
~ How global tax dodging costs lives: new research shows a direct link to increased death rates
~ HIV survivors' stories show the loss, resilience and activism of the early years of AIDS pandemic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter